How Gippy Grewal & Jasmin Bhasin impressed everyone on the sets of Honeymoon!

This Diwali, get ready for a HONEYMOON with a Twist as the Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer produced by T-Series Films, Baweja Studios Production and Honeycomb pictures production is all set to release on 25th October. While the entertainer is a light-hearted, family comedy the film’s leads Gippy and Jasmin took every scene extremely seriously and gave it their full focus and dedication.

The actors had wowed everyone on set with their professionalism and perfectionism as they would often reshoot scenes several times over until they were personally satisfied with the outcome. Not many would dedicate so much effort and that’s what really impressed the crew present on the sets, as it wasn’t tedious, but it was perfection at its best!

Talking about their dedication says director Amarpreet Chhabra, “Both Gippy Grewal and Jasmin were so focused on set and committed to every scene wholeheartedly. Despite Honeymoon being a comedy, they didn’t take it lightly and there were times that they would reshoot a scene again because they felt they could do better or that the timing wasn’t right. They completely bowled me and the entire team over with their perfectionism.”

Honeymoon is a slice of life comedy. Unaware of what a honeymoon really is, a newlywed couple’s family decides to tag along for their honeymoon, all 13 of them!! Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, the film is a crazy roller coaster ride filled with ample laughs and great music.

A T-Series Films, Baweja Studios Production and Honeycomb pictures production “HONEYMOON” starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra is produced Bhushan Kumar, Harman Baweja, Krishan Kumar and Vicky Bahri.

‘HONEYMOON’ released on 25th October 2022.