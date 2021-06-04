Celebrating the ‘National Award’ works of Satyajit Ray

Adv.

Satyajit Ray’s contribution to Indian cinema, with over one hundred combined writing, directing and music composing credits to his name, is felt through the reverence for his movies. IMDb celebrates the prolific filmmaker’s centenary by looking back at some of his cinematic gems that have won National awards.

Sonar Kella

Sonar Kella is a fascinating comedy thriller for children of all ages. This story is based on Mukul and his past life memories. He becomes a target for crooks after he claims to remember his past life and mentions precious jewels in a golden fortress. Private detective Feluda and his cousin Topshe are hired by an angry man to take care of Mukul, his gifted child, who is in Rajasthan with a parapsychologist to find a treasure from his past life.

Won the Golden Lotus Award for Best Director, the Sliver Lotus Award for Best Screenplay and the Regional Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali

Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne

Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne is based on the adventures of two villagers – Goopy and Bagha, the two musicians. As luck would have it, despite their keen interest in music, nature had not bestowed either of them with the gift of music. When Goopy and Bagha rile the King, they are exiled from their villages, where they stumble upon the King of Ghosts, who gives them three magic boons, and now is when the adventure begins, and the plot twist happens. This one is not just enjoyed by children, but by adults as well.

Won the Gold Lotus Award for Best Director and President’s Gold Medal for Best Feature Film.

Adv.

Hirak Rajar Deeshe

This movie is a sequel to the 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and focuses on the ever-deteriorating condition of state administration and public welfare in the country. Goopy and Bagha are invited to play for the king. The ruler of the Kingdom of Diamonds is oppressing and exploiting his people. When the duo learn about Hirak Raja’s tyranny, they try to set him right with the help of Udayan, a schoolteacher, and their magical powers

Won the Regional Award for Best Feature Bengali Film and Silver Lotus Award for Best Music Director

Agantuk

Agantuk or The Stranger is a Bengali film. The movie revolves around a stranger who visits a family and claims to be the woman’s long-lost uncle. The initial suspicion with which they greet the man slowly dissolves as he regales them with stories of his travels, tales that are at odds with their conventional middle-class perspective on the world

Won the Golden Lotus Award for Best Director and Best Feature Film

Pather Panchali

Apu and his sister Durga try to make the most out of their poverty-stricken lives. Soon, when their father goes to the city for a job and their mother becomes increasingly bitter, things go downhill. The movie was adapted from Bengali writer Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay’s 1928 novel of the same name

Won the President’s Gold Medal Award for Best Feature Film and the Regional Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali

Adv.

Ashani Sanket

Ashani Sanket is a tragic tale set in the backdrop of the 1943 man-made famine of Bengal. As food shortages reach catastrophic proportions in Bengal, Gangacharan attempts to preserve his privileged situation, while his generous wife, Ananga, conversely tries to help and support the community

Won the Silver Lotus Award for Best Music Director and the Regional Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali

Sadgati

Based on Premchand’s story, Sadgati is a grim reminder of the harsh realities of the Indian society and the injustice perpetrated by the cruel caste system that exists to date. The movie highlights how Dukhi, an untouchable, goes to the village priest to fix the date for his daughter’s wedding. The priest agrees on the condition that Dukhi works for him for free. This heart-wrenching story is a mirror to society

Won a Special Jury Award at the 1982 National Awards

Joi Baba Felunath

The story is based on a detective who takes a holiday with his cousin and a friend. They meet a man who approaches them with the brief of a case involving a lost golden idol and that’s when the detective begins to investigate the case. This one has all the ingredients of drama and suspense that make for a perfect entertainment

Won the Golden Lotus Award for Best Children’s Film

Adv.

Jana Aranya

This movie portrays how a bright and idealistic young man steels himself for the dog-eat-dog business world, only to flounder in a job market packed with thousands of other hopefuls.

Won the Gold Lotus Award for Best Director

Pratidwandi

Pratidwandi is the story of a young college graduate who is struggling to find a job. He lives in a flat with his younger, employed sister, revolutionary brother, and widowed mother. Family frictions and his continuing unsuccessful quest for a job place an unbearable strain on him causing him to hallucinate. The pressure, magnified by the tense and impersonal setting of Calcutta, builds to a devastating conclusion.

Won the Silver Lotus Award for Best Screenplay and 2nd Best Feature Film, and the Gold Lotus Award for Best Director