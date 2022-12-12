IT searches at Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers

Income Tax department officials were Monday carrying out searches at the premises of Mythri Movie Makers, a leading film production house. Teams of IT officials were conducting simultaneous searches at the houses and residences of the top executives of the firm in Hyderabad since Monday morning.

The officials were checking the records of the moviemaker to ascertain if the company paid the tax on its income.

The searches were on at 15 places including houses of three producers Yelamanchili Ravi Shankar and Naveen Erneni.

The production house produced some big blockbusters like “Pushpa”, “Rangasthalam”, “Srimanthudu”, “Janatha Garage”, “Dear Comrade”, “Sarkar Vari Pata”, and “Uppena”.

The IT officials are believed to be focussing on the financial transactions of the firm in view of the complaints about alleged tax evasion.

The searches were conducted in the day when Mythri Movie Makers began shoot for “Pushpa 2” starring Allu Arjun.

It is also making movies like “Waltair Veerayya” and “Veera Narasimha Reddy”.