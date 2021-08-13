‘Jaago Jaago Bakre’ – first track from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ out now

- Advertisement -

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa packs a surprise for the fans in the form of an energetic song titled ‘Jaago Jaago Bakre’. The super charged song from one of India’s highly awaited mega pan-India films headlined by Icon Staar Allu Arjun is out now.

Amid the tremendous curiosity among the fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, the makers drop the high on energy track that has many powerful traits of Pushpa Raj, the character played by Allu Arjun. It is expected to be one of the most popular chartbusters of 2021.

- Advertisement -

What’s exciting is that it has been composed in five languages by five noted artist namely singers : Vishal Dadlani – Hindi, Sivam – Telugu, Benny Dayal – Tamil, Vijay Prakash – Kannada, Rahul Nambiar – Malayalam. The lyrics have been penned by a set of talented lyricists in their respective industries, Hindi – Raqueeb Alam,Telugu – Chandrabose,Tamil – Viveka, Kannada – Varadaraj Chikkaballapura, Malayalam – Siju Thooror.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly say, “It makes us very happy to offer Jaago Jaago Bakre to the listeners. The music of Pushpa is an extension of its storyline and we’re glad to release one of the most energetic songs from it. The song is a musical introduction of Pushpa Raj, the role essayed by Allu Arjun. We hope to see love from the listeners of diverse languages.”

- Advertisement -

Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience shall see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing the screen space for the first time. Pushpa will be releasing in two parts.