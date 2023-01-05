scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Jagapathi Babu lends helping hand to ragpickers' daughter aspiring to be IAS

Actor Jagapathi Babu has come forward to help the daughter of ragpickers to realise her dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer

By News Bureau

Actor Jagapathi Babu has come forward to help the daughter of ragpickers to realise her dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Impressed by Aripina Jayalaxmi’s story of determination and struggle, the actor has assured financial help for her coaching for civil services examination.

After watching a story about Jayalaxmi on a leading Telugu television channel, the actor’s mother had suggested to him to lend a helping hand to the girl. Jagapathi Babu not only met Jayalaxmi but also assured to help her in preparing for the exam.

Parents of Jayalaxmi collect garbage from houses. The family lives in Singareni colony slum in Saidabad area of Hyderabad. A degree student, Jayalaxmi has been raising the issues of slums by organising meetings under the aegis of children’s “parliament”.

She earlier acted as “Prime Minister of the city level children’s Parliament” and raised pressing issues like hunger. Now working as “Prime Minister of world children’s parliament”, she along with representatives from various countries discusses issues of their communities in an online mode.

She received the changemaker award 2022. Dr Andrew Fleming, who served as British deputy high commissioner in Hyderabad till recently, tweeted last month that she was one of the most inspiring people he met in Hyderabad during the last five years.

“She turned every head in the room in 2018 when at an event she announced her intention to be an IAS Officer,” Fleming wrote and prayed for the success of Jayalaxmi by calling a true changemaker full of kindness and good intent.

Previous article
Dave Bautista says making 'Guardians' movies 'wasn't all pleasant'
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan lose cool after Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta trade ration to be safe from nominations
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik And Shiv Thakare’s ShiBduLeela is making us blush

Health & Lifestyle

24-yr-old resident doctor commits suicide in Bhopal

Technology

We want to push India's $1 trillion digital economy dream: Satya Nadella

Sports

Premier League: Tottenham bounce back with 4-0 win against Crystal Palace

Technology

Vimeo to lay off 11% of its workforce

Technology

We Founder Circle became the largest angel investor network with 71 deals in India in 2022

News

Why ‘Kantara’ actor Kishore’s twitter account displayed ‘suspended’

Technology

Satya Nadella meets PM, assures cooperation for Digital India campaign

Sports

Cape Verde names national stadium in honour of Pele following Infantino's request

News

'Kundali Bhagya' star Abhishek Kapur takes a break back home in Delhi

News

Urfi slams Sajid Khan for instigating Mc Stan to hit Archana Gautam

News

Main Hoon Aparajita: Manav Gohil opens up on difficulties while shooting a scene in a deep freezer truck

Technology

Salesforce lays off over 7,000 workers as it hired 'too many people' in pandemic

Technology

Samsung unveils connected home as future way of life at CES

Health & Lifestyle

124 int'l travelers test Covid positive, 11 types of variants found in India

News

Director Dushyant Pratap Singh: Hiten Tejwani is an amazing actor

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US