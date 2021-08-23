Jagapathi Babu looks fierce as ‘Rajamanaar’ in ‘Salaar’ first look

- Advertisement -

Actor Jagapathi Babu’s first look from upcoming film ‘Salaar’ was revealed Monday. The name of the well known actor’s character is introduced as ‘Rajamanaar’.

In the black and white poster, Jagapathi looks fierce and dons a septum nose ring which adds a strong statement to his character.

- Advertisement -

After the ‘KGF’ series, this will be the third collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and production house Hombale Films. With 20 per cent of the shoot set in stone and the remaining portions to be canned by February 2022, a new release date is expected to be out by the end of this year.

Speaking about the poster, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “We cannot wait to present ‘Salaar’ to the world! The thought behind ‘Salaar’s new poster reveal is to create more curiosity about Jagapathi Babu’s character. All we can reveal right now is that the character is going to mark the movie’s turning point in a huge way!”

- Advertisement -

Adding to this Prashanth Neel says: “More characters will be revealed as the shoot of ‘Salaar’ progresses.”

‘Salaar’ stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead and has started the shoot here.