Jagapathi Babu’s look from ‘Lakshya’ unveiled

Actor Naga Shaurya, who will soon be seen in the Telugu sports drama ‘Lakshya’, released the first look from the film of seasoned actor Jagapathi Babu on Friday.

Jagapathi Babu’s character is introduced as Parthasaradhi. His character looks lost deep in thought in the first look.

Shaurya reposted the movie’s production house’s Instagram post to announce the character. The original Instagram post was captioned as: “Introducing the legendary @iamjaggubhai_ as Parthasaradhi in #Lakshya!”

‘Lakshya’ is said to be India’s first film based on the ancient sport of archery. Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, ‘Lakshya’ is Shaurya’s 20th film and also stars actress Ketki Sharma. Ace actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing a crucial role in the film.

Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayana Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.