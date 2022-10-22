scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Jayam Ravi tests positive for Covid

Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role of Arunmozhi Varman in director Mani Ratnam's blockbuster hit 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', has announced

By Glamsham Bureau
Jayam Ravi tests positive for Covid
Jayam Ravi tests positive for Covid

Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role of Arunmozhi Varman in director Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster hit ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Jayam Ravi said, “Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless.”

Several celebrities have wished Ravi a swift and complete recovery from the virus. Director Ahmed, who has worked with Ravi in a couple of films, responded to Ravi’s tweet saying, “Oh no! Get well soon Ravi.”

Ravi’s announcement has set the warning bells ringing among those in the film industry who thought that Covid was a thing of the past.

It has now compelled people to reconsider their earlier decision of not wearing a mask while stepping out of their homes.

Previous article
Canada confirms 21,188 new Covid cases in a week
Next article
Musk's antics in Twitter deal make life super tough for banks
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Nora Fatehi

Kriti Sanon

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US