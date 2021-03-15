ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jisshu Sengputa, who turned 44 on Monday, has announced his autobiography. The memoir, titled Abahaman: My Journey So Far will focus on his life from the year 1977 to the year 2021, and is slated for an early 2022 release.

Incidentally, “Abahaman” (translated to ‘the eternal’) is the name of one of Jisshu’s most memorable films, directed by the late Rituparno Ghosh. The film had won National Awards in the categories of Best Director, Best Actress, Best Editing and Best Feature Film in Bengali Language.

“I was contemplating on this idea during lockdown last year as I felt time is limited and certain stories need to be told. I’ll be completing 22 years in the entertainment business in 2021 and I decided it is imperative that I document and narrate my life’s experiences through a memoir for the future crop of talent arising out of Bengal. There is a lot that goes into the rise and fall of an actor and I feel the world needs to know the good, the bad and the ugly. Audiences tend to acknowledge the glitzy facets of the profession and seldom does one understand or appreciate the humble beginnings and the struggle,” Jisshu said.

He added that during his initial days struggle he could have been a silent victim of depression and could have suffered from mental health issues but he chose differently.

“The struggle that arose from the choices I made are very personal,” he said.

“The book covers my journey in showbiz, starting from a young age in a niche regional film industry to becoming a household name across various film industries, and my learnings over the years. As the title of the memoir suggests, life is about a continuous and constant flow of energy, and unless you can embrace the art of flowing with change, your life will lack vivacity and colour.”

The book will be penned by poet, essayist and translator Sandipan Chakraborty, and Jisshu has procured a global publishing deal with the publishing house, Deys Publishing.

The memoir will chronicle his two-decade-plus career and capture undisclosed anecdotes and insights into his life. It will offer a glimpse into the actor’s personal life, childhood, his hardships and philosophical insights. The memoir focuses on the vulnerable side of the actor rather than his noteworthy achievements.

Sandipan Chakraborty said, “Jisshu Sengupta is a household name in Bengal. He is also considered one of the best actors of contemporary Indian cinema. His journey is both awe-inspiring and captivating. An ordinary youth playing in Bengal’s junior team suddenly turned into a television celebrity.”

Jisshu has recently concluded filming for Mahesh Manjrekar‘s Salman Khan starrer Antim – The Final Truth and will now resume shooting for the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, the Telugu remake of Andhadhun and Shiboprasad Mukherjee‘s Bengali film Baba, Baby O.

He has also been recently roped in for Telugu star Nani‘s Shyam Singha Roy.