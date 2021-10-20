Wednesday, October 20, 2021
John Abraham forays in Malayalam Cinema with ‘Mike’

Producer John Abraham's JA Entertainment forays into Malayalam Cinema with their first film 'Mike' which goes on floors today

John Abraham forays in Malayalam Cinema with ‘Mike’
JA Entertainment forays into Malayalam Cinema with their first film Mike
Producer John Abraham’s JA Entertainment forays into Malayalam Cinema with their upcoming Vishnu Sivaprasad directorial, ‘Mike’. Director Vishnu Sivaprasad’s ‘Mike’ marks the debut of versatile talent, Ranjith Sajeev.

Starring debutant actor Ranjith Sajeev alongwith Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham, the film is a coming of age story written by Ashiq Akbar Ali and the cinematography is by Renadive.

The shoot begins today in Mysore. The film will be shot at various locations in India including Kattappana, Vaikom and Dharamshala.

