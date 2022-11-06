John Kokken wraps up his portions of Ajith-starrer 'Thunivu'

Even as sources confirmed that Ajith Kumar had completed dubbing for his portions in H. Vinoth’s upcoming heist thriller, ‘Thunivu’, John Kokken on Sunday said he had wrapped up his portions for the film.

Taking to social media, John Kokken, a big fan of Ajith Kumar, wrote: “And its a wrap for me for ‘Thunivu’. Thank you H Vinoth sir for casting me in the film. This project is very very close to my heart.

“Blessed to be working with Ajith Kumar sir again after ‘Veeram’. It’s like one of my dreams that came true. Thank you to my manager Kannan for being there for me by my side.

“All I can say is that Pongal 2023 is going to be a feast, it’s going to be crazy and it’s going to be a ‘Thunivu’ rage for Pongal. Happy Sunday.”

The fact that ‘Thunivu’ will be releasing for Pongal next year has heightened excitement among fans as Vijay-starrer ‘Varisu’ is also expected to hit screens for the festival.

Fans of both actors are looking forward to the competition between the two films at the box office, wondering which will emerge the winner.

‘Thunivu’, the final schedule of which was shot in Bangkok, was initially referred to as AK61. The film has a plot that is believed to revolve around a bank heist.