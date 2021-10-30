HomeRegionalNews

Jr NTR inconsolable at Puneeth Rajkumar’s passing away

By Glamsham Bureau
Jr NTR inconsolable at Puneeth Rajkumar's passing away
Puneeth Rajkumar _ pic courtesy twitter
- Advertisement -

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s passing away has left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Among them was Jr NTR who broke down.

Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium.

- Advertisement -

“RRR” actor Jr NTR, who was a close friend of Puneeth, broke down on the occasion.

They both shared a special bond as they frequently time together despite their busy schedules. NTR had also sung a song for his movie.

- Advertisement -

Balakrishna and choreographer and director Prabhu Deva also appeared devastated, as they paid their final respects. Balakrishna treated Puneeth as his own brother and went to several public meetings together.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSachin-Jigar’s Diwali song ‘Kill Chori’ featuring Shraddha Kapoor is out
Next articleT20 World Cup: England win toss, opt to bowl against Australia
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,859FansLike
46,514FollowersFollow
6,389FollowersFollow
57,606FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US