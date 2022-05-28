scorecardresearch
Jr NTR pays homage to his grandfather NT Rama Rao

On the occasion of NTR Jayanthi, actor Jr NTR visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay his respects to his late grandfather

By Glamsham Bureau
On the occasion of NTR Jayanthi, actor Jr NTR visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay his respects to his late grandfather, ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and film icon N.T. Rama Rao.

Jr NTR arrived early in the morning to avoid fans and paparazzi. Nonetheless, a sizable crowd gathered at the venue, so as to catch up with the ‘RRR’ actor. The security guards tried to keep them from approaching the hero.

Meanwhile, N.T. Rama Rao’s centenary is being celebrated in grand style across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In terms of work, Jr NTR will soon begin ‘NTR30’ with Koratala Siva. He has also announced ‘NTR31’, a collaboration with Prashanth Neel.

