Jr NTR requests for no birthday celebrations

Adv.

Telugu star Jr NTR penned a note for fans, requesting them to not celebrate his birthday this year on May 20. He titled the note as “A Humble Appeal” and spoke about how the country was at war with Covid-19. He urged them to follow all Covid protocols and stay at home.

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

“My dear fans, a big thank you to each and everyone of you. I have seen your messages, your videos, and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon. Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules,” he wrote.

He added, “Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need. When all this is over and the war on Covid-19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask. Stay at home. Jai Hind.”

Adv.

The actor tested positive for the virus a few days back. He took to Twitter to share this health update with his fans and added that he had quarantined himself.

Jr NTR has SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mega project “RRR” lined up. He will share the screen with Ram Charan as well as Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the film.