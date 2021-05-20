Jr NTR reveals his look in ‘RRR’

Adv.

Telugu superstar Jr NTR revealed the look of his character Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film “RRR”. The actor shared the look with fans on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday.

“He’s a rebel full of heart. It’s been a pleasure to play this intence role and I am happy to introduce to you all one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRmovie,” he captioned the image.

In the picture, Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem leaps above a stormy sea, spear in hand and ready to charge.

The film also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in leading roles. The cast along with the director uploaded Jr NTR’s look on their respective social media accounts.

The film is said to be based during India’s freedom fight and traces the lives of two freedom fighters.