Jr NTR’s fans worried about his injury

Telugu star Jr NTR, who is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated movie ‘RRR’, has reportedly undergone surgery. The actor had fractured two fingers in his right hand.

As per the reports, the ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ actor recently injured his finger while working out. After ignoring it for a while, the actor had to get treated for it later. NTR reportedly underwent a minor procedure, which was done at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Despite the lack of official information, the fans are hopeful that NTR has been better.

NTR’s Diwali post on his social media profile is what triggered all these discussions on his fracture. The Telugu star had posted a picture in which he posed with his little sons. The picture immediately caught the attention of all and was loved by all his fans.

A few of those fans were quick to scan through the bandage, which was slightly visible, on NTR’s right hand. Soon, the comments section was filled with hundreds of messages from his fans. The fans are now worried about his recovery, as they have no access to information about NTR’s well-being.

On the other hand, NTR is currently seen as the host for the game show ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ s current season, which is to get wrapped up soon. NTR’s mammoth multi-starrer ‘RRR’ is readying for the release. NTR has a couple of movies in his kitty, for which he will start shooting in the coming months.