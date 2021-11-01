HomeRegionalNews

Jyothika, Suriya’s 2D Entertainment donates Rs 1 crore for welfare of Irulars

Jyothika & Suriya's 2D Entertainment, through its Agaram Foundation, has donated a sum of Rs 1 crore towards the welfare of native tribal 'Irulars'

By Glamsham Bureau
Jyothika, Suriya's 2D Entertainment donates Rs 1 crore for welfare of Irulars
Suriya handing over cheque to Irular
Actors Jyothika and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, through its Agaram Foundation, has donated a sum of Rs 1 crore towards the welfare of native tribal ‘Irulars’ in Tamil Nadu.

A cheque for the amount was presented by Suriya and Jyothika and the 2D team to (Retd) Justice Chandru and members of the Pazhangudi Irular Education Trust in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Interestingly, actor Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’, a film that is all set to release on Tuesday, also explains at length the difficulties and oppression faced by Irulars.

The film, which has been directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker Tha Se Gnanavel, is based on a real-life case handled by Justice Chandru as a lawyer and will release on Prime Video.

