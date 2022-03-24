K Bhagyaraj, Aishwarya in a film together after 30 years

- Advertisement -

One of Tamil cineman’s iconic directors and actors K Baghyaraj and actress Aishwarya, who played the lead in the hit comedy entertainer ‘Rasukutty’ in 1992, are now acting togther again after a gap of almost 30 years!

Yes, the two will be seen playing important roles in director Ganesh K Babu’s upcoming film featuring actors Kavin and Aparna Das in the lead.

Produced by S. Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies, the film has been tentatively titled as ‘Production No 4’ and is a romantic comedy.

Shooting for this film started in the first week of March and is proceeding at a brisk pace.

Sources say that Baghyaraj and Aishwarya will be playing Kavin’s parents in the movie, which will also feature ‘Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee’ fame Harish and ‘Vazh’ fame Pradeep Antony among others.

Ezhil Arasu K is the director of Photography for this film, which will have music by Jen Martin and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan.