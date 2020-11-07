Advtg.
Regional News

Kajal Aggarwal, husband fly out for honeymoon

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu are off to honeymoon, though they are not revealing the destination yet. Kajal updated fans about the trip by posting photos on Instagram on Saturday.

She shared photos of their luggage and what seems to be their passports with custom-made covers. They are marked ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’, indicating that she has changed her surname after her October wedding.

On one of the pictures, Kajal wrote: “Ready to go”, another one said: “Bags are packed.”

Earlier this month, Kajal had also shared pictures of her first Karwa Chauth celebration on Instagram Story.

Kajal and Gautam got married on October 30 in Mumbai.

–IANS

nn/vnc

