Regional News

Kajal Aggarwal shares her 'desperate attempt to resume routine'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared some stunning honeymoon photographs from the Maldives with husband Gautam Kitchlu on Wednesday, but the actress reveals she is desperate to resume her daily routine.

Among photos she has shared on her verified Instagram account, Kajal can be seen practising yoga asana in one of the images.

“In a desperate attempt to resume routine,” Kajal captioned the photo.

The actress shared another photo where she lies down on a sun lounger with her eyes closed while hubby Gautam gives her a massage. Tagging her husband, Kajal wrote: “Partner in everything.”

She also expressed that she feels happy every time she visits Maldives. Sharing a flag of the country, the actress wrote: “My heart feels so happy and free, every time I visit this beautiful country.”

Kajal described her trip as “tranquility in paradise”, along with a photograph where she sits by the water with a glass of juice in hand.

–IANS

abh/vnc

