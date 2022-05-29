Kamal Haasan and 'Vikram' team meet Rajinikanth

- Advertisement -

Kamal Haasan, who has been busy promoting ‘Vikram’, met his friend and fellow superstar Rajinikanth at his Chennai residence on Sunday.

‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan, will be released in theatres worldwide on June 3.

On Sunday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and R Mahendran were among the members of the ‘Vikram’ team who met the ‘Shivaji’ actor. Rajinikanth had a hearty chat with the ‘Vikram’ team, as well as Kamal Haasan, and extended his warm wishes ahead of the film’s release, according to reports.

The photos from their meeting have gone viral on social media. The team appears to have met Rajinikanth in order to invite him to a special premiere of the highly-anticipated ‘Vikram’.

The action film ‘Vikram’ will be released in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi. The biggie, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, a young filmmaker.