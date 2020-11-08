Advtg.
Regional News

Kamal Haasan: Kamala Harris's ancestral village finds place in history

By Glamsham Editorial
Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has extended his warm wishes to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her resounding triumph. He further added that her ancestral village Thulasendrapuram secured a place in world history.

Kamala Harris’s mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris was born in ThulasendrapuramA and moved to the US in 1958 at a young age of 19.

Kamal congratulated the US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris over their historic win in the US Presidential elections.

“Congratulations in order,US President elect @JoeBiden & Vice-President elect @KamalaHarris for their resounding triumph. As the first Indian-American to be elected as VP,she is an inspiration for every Indian. Thulasendrapuram,her ancestral village finds a place in world history,” Kamal tweeted.

Kamala is the first person of Indian origin to be elected as the US Vice President.

–IANS

dc/vd

