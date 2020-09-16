Raaj Kamal Films International announced its next venture of creating the biggest entertainer of 2021 tentatively titled “KamalHaasan232”. Joining forces is the legendary actor star Kamal Haasan along with the super successful director Lokesh Kanagaraj and saveur du jour, music director Anirudh in creating an entertainer par excellence.

When a successful director on the heels of successful ventures such as “master” and “kaidhi” teams up with a legend of Indian cinema you will get nothing short of “epic” entertainment. Amid these grey pandemic times of COVID, it takes synergistic conviction basis an amalgamation of stardom, talent & experience with youthful vigour coupled with an animal spirit to take risks to bring an offering to the public to alleviate the public from a sense of fear & abnormality.

Kamal Haasan is synonymous with excellence in cinema. A polymath whose affinity towards the arts began acting when he was just four years old and won his first National Award for Best Child Actor with his film ‘Kalathur Kannamma’. His career graph is unparalleled in Indian film history and his personal success track is unmatched by any other actor and hence he is hailed as a Universal Hero in Tamil Cinema. This venture will be his 232nd film, in his legendary career.

Fresh on the heels of success of ventures like ‘Kaidhi’, ‘Master’ & ‘Managaram’, Lokesh Kanagaraj, a filmmaker who has shown the industry that if you have an idea and write about it, then you can also film it. He is a director who is only 3 films old and yet a much sought after talent who has set the bar high for the Tamil film industry. A self-proclaimed Kamal Haasan fan, he mirrors his idol’s love and passion for the art of cinema & entertainment in each frame he creates. Now joining hands with his idol to create the ‘biggest entertainer of 2021”