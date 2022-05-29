Kamal Haasan on 4-year hiatus: Was doing something important for the people of my state

- Advertisement -

Kamal Haasan is all set for his upcoming film ‘Vikram’. The superstar is making a comeback on the silver screen after a gap of four years as he was busy “doing something important” for the people of Tamil Nadu.

It was in February 2018, Kamal formally launched his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, a regional party in the state of Tamil Nadu and union territory of Puducherry. The 67-year-old auteur was last seen on screen in ‘Vishwaroop II’ in the same year.

Talking to IANS about the four-year break, Kamal agreed that it has been long but it was for an important cause.

“I was doing something very important for people of my state. I was in politics, I am in politics still. I took permission to do this film.. My party people are complaining.”

He added: “They are happy that they are getting to see me in a film but they are happy to see more of me in politics.”

‘Vikram’, which is being backed by Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International, is scheduled for a June 3 release. Besides the superstar, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film has Vijay Sethupathy and Malayalam actor Fahad Faasil playing the lead characters with music scored by Avinash Ravichander.