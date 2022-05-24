Kamal Haasan to launch Metaverse experience of ‘Vikram’

- Advertisement -

Fans of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan can soon savour a Metaverse experience of his upcoming film ‘Vikram’, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Master’ fame.

Kamal Haasan is the producer of the movie through his production company ‘Rajkamal’ and has tied up with Fantico, a Vistas Media Capital company, to launch the movie’s Metaverse experience on internet.

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project will help his fans experience the unique art and digital works and posters of the movie.

‘Vikram’s’ NFTs were launched at the Cannes Film festival on May 18, following whcih Kamal Haasan tweeted that the movie will be launched in the Metaverse and will be available on Vikram.vistaverse.io.

It is to be noted that NFTs are individual tokens with valuable information stored in them and they hold a value primarily set by the market and demand. The NFTs can be bought and sold like any other physical art form and their unique data makes them verifiable and validate their ownership and the transfer of tokens between owners.

The trailer and the audio launch of the much-anticipated movie garnered more than 15 million views.

Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil in pivotal roles.

Sethupathi, according to reports, is playing the role of an antagonist. Tamil superstar Suriya will be making a cameo appearance in the movie.