Kamal Haasan's new movie 'Vikram' gets U/A certificate

Kamal Haasan's latest movie 'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has got a U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kamal Haasan in Vikram first look _ pic courtesy instagram
Tamil superstar and politician Kamal Haasan’s latest movie ‘Vikram’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has got a U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

The film, which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil playing major roles along with Kamal Haasan. Tamil actor Suriya is playing a cameo role. The movie kickstarted its promotion by releasing the trailer on May 19.

Lokesh Kanagaraj who has directed the movie is a popular Tamil director with movies like ‘Kaithi’, and ‘Master’ starring Karthik and Vijay were super duper hits.

The director has tweeted that ‘Vikram’ got the U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

Kamal Haasan had announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 that the movie will be in Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and is on the Metaverse platform.

‘Vikram’ is an action thriller and is expected to hit the screens on June 3.

