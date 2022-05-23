Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' trailer receives a thunderous response at Cannes Film Festival

- Advertisement -

Superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest multilingual action thriller film ‘Vikram’ trailer, which was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, has received thunderous response at the prestigeous event.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of ‘Kaithi’ fame, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Chemban Vinod, and Narain. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film will be released on June 3, while ‘Vikram’ will also have special premiere shows in the US on June 2.

'Jai Bheem' actor Suriya Sivakumar has been cast in a pivotal role in this film, which has been produced on a grand scale by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran.

