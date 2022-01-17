- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kamal Haasan looks back at training for ‘Vishwaroopam’ track with Pandit Birju Maharaj

By Glamsham Bureau
Kamal Haasan looks back at training for 'Vishwaroopam' track with Pandit Birju Maharaj
Kamal Haasan training for Vishwaroopam with Pandit Birju Maharaj _ pic courtesy twitter
- Advertisement -

Kamal Haasan on Monday paid a heart-warming tribute to one of India’s greatest dance legends, Pandit Birju Maharaj, who passed away late on Sunday at the age of 83.

Taking to Twitter, the actor posted a picture of Maharaj ji training him and actress Andrea for ‘Unnai Kaanaadhu…’, the famous song from ‘Vishwaroopam’, the first line of which when translated, reads, “I am not myself today as a result of being unable to see you.”

The dance sequence won Maharaj the National Film Award for choreography in 2012.

- Advertisement -

Switching over to Tamil, Kamal wrote in his tweet: “The incomparable dance legend Pandit Birju Maharaj has passed away. Like an Ekalavya, I learnt a lot from him by observing him from a distance for many years. I learnt a lot from close quarters for ‘Vishwaroopam’.”

The actor concluded his tweet with the lines of the song for which he trained under Maharaj ji, saying: “A legend who dedicated his life to music and dance, ‘I am not myself today as a result of being unable to see you’.”

- Advertisement -

The actor, in one of his speeches earlier, too had talked about the experience of training under Pandit Birju Maharaj.

He had then said, “My experience was exhilarating. Andrea dances with me in the song and she knows what a great teacher Birju Maharaj saab is.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleActress Dimple Hayathi tests positive for Covid
Next articleOPPO Enco M32 offers rich audio at affordable price
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,732FollowersFollow
58,644FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US