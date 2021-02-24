ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’ in theatres on April 23

On the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi', announced that the film will release in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi
On the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu’s most celebrated and loved actress-turned-politician, announced that the film will release in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021.

The makers of Thalaivi announced the release date of the film with a motion poster which puts into spotlight, Jayalalithaa’s remarkable journey from being the face of Tamil Nadu’s film industry to the leader who changed the the fate of the state’s politics and shaped up lives of millions.

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share, “To Jaya Amma, on her birthanniversary Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021. @thearvindswami #Vijay @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla #BhushanKumar @KarmaMediaent @TSeries @vibri_media #SprintFilms @ThalaiviTheFilm”.

Thalaivi has generated immense buzz ever since announcement as the film traces the journey of Jayalalithaa from her youth as the leading actress to the peak of her political career. Earlier, the makers had released looks of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in the different stages of her life along with actor Arvind Swami who plays MGR, adding to the excitement and making it one of the most awaited releases of 2021. apparently, Kangana is said to have gained 20 kilos and undergone body transformation.

Thalaivi is an upcoming Indian multilingual Indian biographical film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is directed by A L Vijay. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, set to release in cinemas on 23rd April 2021.

