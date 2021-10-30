HomeRegionalNews

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s final journey to begin at 6 am on Sunday

Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral procession will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday and it has also been decided to conduct final rites by noon at Kanteera Studio

By Glamsham Bureau
Puneeth Rajkumar's final journey to begin at 6 am on Sunday
Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar
- Advertisement -

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s funeral procession will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday and it has also been decided to conduct final rites by noon at Kanteera Studio premises in Bengaluru.

The decision has been taken in consultation with his family members. Puneeth’s body will be laid to rest beside the grave of his father, Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar. His mother Pravathamma Rajkumar is also buried beside Dr Rajkumar.

- Advertisement -

Final viewing will be allowed throughout Saturday night till Sunday morning. The procession will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday from Kanteerava Stadium and reach Kanteera Studio premises in Bengaluru. Entries for fans and private persons are banned there. The government has erected giant screens around the studio to enable fans to view the final rites.

Meanwhile, senior Tamil actor Sharath Kumar came down to Bengaluru to pay his last respects to the departed soul. As Sharath Kumar stood before the mortal remains of Puneeth, tears gushed out of his eyes and he wept his heart out. Famous actor Prakash Raj said that the pain of untimely death of Puneeth is unbearable. He said he is feeling orphaned.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleT20 World Cup: I think the match cost us in the last few balls, says SL's Rajapaksa
Next articleT20 World Cup: England thrash Australia by 8 wickets
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,860FansLike
46,490FollowersFollow
6,391FollowersFollow
57,603FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US