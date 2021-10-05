Kannada comedy drama ‘Rathnan Prapancha’ to release digitally

- Advertisement -

Actor Dhananjay’s upcoming Kannada film ‘Rathnan Prapancha’ will release globally through OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Director Rohit Padaki’s film, which also stars Reba Monica John will stream on October 22.

‘Rathnan Prapancha’ is a travel comedy-drama that revolves around the life and journey of Ratnakara, a man on a quest to find his roots while paving his way through the perils of his current life.

Talking about the film, Rohit says: “I love experimenting with different genres, but I particularly love the whole journey of self-discovery, ‘Rathnan Prapancha’ is one such story of a man in pursuit of something he believes will bring him joy, but life has different plans for him.”

Emphasising on the relatability the film will have on audience in India and abroad, the film’s producer Karthik Gowda is glad to have associated with a brand like Amazon.

“‘Rathnan Prapancha’ is one of those rare films that has a bit of comedy weaved into the drama coupled with travel as a theme. A film like this has a universal appeal, and will resonate with audiences, Indian and global. One of the main reasons why we decided to associate with Amazon Prime Video.”

Adding to this, Sushant Sreeram, Director – Marketing, Amazon Prime Video India said: “Great stories have no borders…at Amazon Prime Video, it’s our constant endeavour to nurture creative and compelling stories and storytellers, to bring some of the best stories to our audiences worldwide. And ‘Rathnan Prapancha’ is one such story that not only has universal appeal, but also showcases the amazing local talent in our country.”

The film also stars Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna in pivotal roles.