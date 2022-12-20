scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Kannada director Girideva Raaj to make Hindi debut with 'The Y'

By Glamsham Bureau

Kannada director Girideva Raaj, who has earlier made ‘Zero Made In India’, is set to make his Hindi film debut with psychological horror ‘The Y’ which stars Yuvan Hariharan and Leonilla. The director recently shared the reason behind breaking into the territory of Hindi cinema.

He said: “The Hindi market is big as compared to any other language in India, and I wanted to give my audience an original language experience rather than one that was dubbed. There are no language barriers when it comes to films with universal subjects. Luckily, I found a producer who has similar thoughts.”

Explaining the film’s unusual title, he said, “A title should always reflect something about the film. Y is not an alphabet or a question. It’s actually a symbol that represents the correlation that brings out fear in the protagonist, so it’s called ‘The Y’.”

In the movie, the female protagonist starts experiencing paranormal activities in her new house after the arrival of a gift. Her husband then takes it upon himself to get to the bottom of the matter.

Talking about his role, Yuvan Hariharan said, “It’s tough to be subtle in acting for a newbie like me, and I tried my best to be subtle. The audience will judge me throughout the movie, and I am supposed to always look a little suspicious as well as positive-minded.”

‘The Y’ is slated to hit the screens on January 6.

Previous article
Tata Open Maharashtra: U.S. Open winners Ram-Salisbury; Bopanna, 3 other Indians in doubles fray
Next article
NASA's Mars InSight lander posts its last image on Twitter
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US