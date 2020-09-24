Home Regional News

Kannada film actor Rockline Sudhakar passes away

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran Kannada film actor Rockline Sudhakar (64), who was known for his comic and negative roles, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, an official said.

“Sudhakar died this morning at a private hospital where he was rushed on Wednesday evening after he collapsed on the sets while shooting for a film,” Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce spokesman Chidananad told IANS.

Sudhakar had tested Covid positive a month back. After recovering from the disease, he resumed work a fortnight ago and was shooting for the Kannada film “Sugarless”.

Advtg.

“According to a production unit person, Sudhakar was getting ready with a make-up artiste for a shot when he collapsed,” Chidananad said.

Sudhakar entered the Sandalwood, as the Kannada film world is known, over three decades back, when he worked with noted film producer Rockline Venkatesh.

As Sudhakar was associated with Rockline Productions of Venkatesh, he acquired the moniker “Rockline”. He also worked as production controller in over 30 films for Venkatesh.

Advtg.

Sudhakar acted in over 200 movies, including many hits like ‘Dakota Picture’, ‘Pancharangi’, ‘Paramathma’, ‘Topiwala’, ‘Mukunda Murari’, ‘Devarantha Manushya’, ‘Vaastu Prakara’, ‘Ayyo Rama’ and ‘Love in Mandya’.

–IANS

fb/arm

Advtg.
Previous articleDeepika to face NCB on Friday in drugs case
Next articleMachine Gun Kelly affirms he and Megan Fox fell in ‘love at first sight’

Related Articles

News

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam funeral on Saturday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Famous playback singer and Padma awardee SP Balasubramaniam, popular as SPB or Balu in the movie world and who recorded over 40,000...
Read more
News

Arjun Rampal tests Covid negative, to re-test in 4 days

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has tested Covid negative. Rampal took to his verified Twitter account on Friday to share the...
Read more
News

Swara Bhasker shoots in Delhi following Covid guidelines

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Swara Bhasker resumed work in the Capital amid the pandemic and she says getting back in front of the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kannada film actor Rockline Sudhakar passes away 1

Karan Johar issues statement: I do not consume, promote narcotics consumption

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Amid speculations that he might be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the investigation over Bollywood-drugs...
Kannada film actor Rockline Sudhakar passes away 2

Rivals Kolkata, Hyderabad eye first win (IPL Match 8 Preview)

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam funeral on Saturday

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam funeral on Saturday

'Gandii Baat' isn't just about bold scenes: Lakshya Handa

‘Gandii Baat’ isn’t just about bold scenes: Lakshya Handa

Twinkle Khanna posts a B'day note as daughter turns 8

Twinkle Khanna posts a B’day note as daughter turns 8

Urvashi Rautela set to collaborate with Remo D'Souza

Urvashi Rautela set to collaborate with Remo D’Souza

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks