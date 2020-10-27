Kannada film Bheemasena Nalamaharaja captures scenic beauty of home state

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Director Karthik Saragur, who is gearing up for the release of Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, says the visually striking locales in the film are all situated in his home state.

“There is a place called KGF in Karnataka. Very few of us know that KGF had one of the largest Anglo-Indian settlements in India. The brilliant set up there, the colonial structure, was something I discovered 10 years back while doing another film. We took the chance and advantage of these setups, went there, captured the moment and came back,” Saragur said.

He added that the film was shot in the midst of the Western Ghats.

“The visual beauty that we have captured in the film is completely in Karnataka, as we have rich flora and fauna in the state. We shot in the midst of the western Ghats, in a place called Kodachadri. Half the film was shot there. We shot our rafting scenes in Coorg. The temples that we shot in are from the 15th and 16th century,” he said.

The film features Aravinnd Iyer and Arohi Narayan in lead roles along with Priyanka, Aadya, and Achyut Kumar, and is is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

–IANS

