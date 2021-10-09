Kannada film on live-in relationship launches Rajkumar's granddaughter

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) The latest Sandalwood release, and the first to be released after cinema theatres have been allowed 100 per cent occupancy in Karnataka, ‘Ninna Sanihake’, sees the launch of the cinema legend Rajkumar’s granddaughter, Dhanya Ramkumar.

Dhanya is also the daughter of Sandalwood star Ramkumar and the first woman from this cinema-inclined family to enter the industry. The film, a breezy love story based on the concept of living together, too, is a rarity in the Kannada film industry — and it has managed to strike a chord with the audience.

The trailer and promos of the movie have successfully caught the attention of the cine-goers and audiences are reported to be saying that it has lived up to the expectations after its release.

‘Ninna Sanihake’ is the first movie to be released after the Karnataka government lifted the restrictions on seating, allowing 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. Industry analysts say the movie is expected to crank up the cash registers in spite of having two debutants — Dhanya and the director, Suraj Gowda, who also plays the male lead — reprising the principal characters. Popular musician and singer Raghu Dixit has composed music for the movie.

–IANS

mka/srb/kr