Kannada Filmmaker Akshay Aruku plans a crossover

Talent never fails to express itself. One such versatile personality in the field of performing art is Akshay Aruku. This filmmaker has multi-tasking abilities. From scriptwriter to direction and acting to content creation, Akshay is a complete package.

The Karnataka based filmmaker has given a couple of good web series and short films. Since his debut with Anashku, a film based on paranormal activity. He got noticed and made his mark in the Kannada film industry.

Aruku’s web series like Hostel Haiku, Chappri Nibba, are all available on various OTT platforms. Aruku is one of the directors who has a good sense of angles and cinematography. Indian Roadside Romeo happened in its own miraculous way. Aruku was challenged, which he likes to accept and made a vivacious film.

Being a Y2K baby, challenges have been a part of Akshay’s life. His theatre started at a very young age which prepared him for the acting he delivered in his various characters in different movies and webseries.

Enthusiasm for anything new is a part of Aruku’s nature. With the same enthusiasm, Aruku is working on a new project which is still un-titled. The rumours are that he is making a crossover of the cultures trying to meet the north and the south depicted in a web-series, associated with a media house. Details are still to be released by Aruku and sure his fans are waiting for the same.