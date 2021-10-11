HomeRegionalNews

Kannada Filmmaker Akshay Aruku plans a crossover

Kannada Filmmaker Akshay Aruku plans a crossover, Aruku is working on a new project which is still un-titled

By agency
Kannada Filmmaker Akshay Aruku plans a crossover
Kannada Filmmaker Akshay Aruku _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Talent never fails to express itself. One such versatile personality in the field of performing art is Akshay Aruku. This filmmaker has multi-tasking abilities. From scriptwriter to direction and acting to content creation, Akshay is a complete package.

The Karnataka based filmmaker has given a couple of good web series and short films. Since his debut with Anashku, a film based on paranormal activity. He got noticed and made his mark in the Kannada film industry.

- Advertisement -

Aruku’s web series like Hostel Haiku, Chappri Nibba, are all available on various OTT platforms. Aruku is one of the directors who has a good sense of angles and cinematography. Indian Roadside Romeo happened in its own miraculous way. Aruku was challenged, which he likes to accept and made a vivacious film.

Being a Y2K baby, challenges have been a part of Akshay’s life. His theatre started at a very young age which prepared him for the acting he delivered in his various characters in different movies and webseries.

- Advertisement -

Enthusiasm for anything new is a part of Aruku’s nature. With the same enthusiasm, Aruku is working on a new project which is still un-titled. The rumours are that he is making a crossover of the cultures trying to meet the north and the south depicted in a web-series, associated with a media house. Details are still to be released by Aruku and sure his fans are waiting for the same.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmitabh Bachchan b’day bash on ‘KBC 13’ to feature Ashwini Tiwari’s video
Next articleDheeraj Dhoopar: OTT projects give actors chance to experiment
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,874FansLike
44,540FollowersFollow
6,292FollowersFollow
57,581FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv