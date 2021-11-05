HomeRegionalNews

Kannada star Nikhil Kumar pins hopes on upcoming film 'Rider'

By Glamsham Bureau
Young Kannada actor Nikhil Kumar Gowda has pinned his hopes on his upcoming movie ‘Rider’ scheduled to be released in March next year.

Nikhil, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, wants to make a grand comeback in both Kannada and Telugu version of this romantic action entertainer.

The motion picture teaser, promo and songs have been well received by the audience. The film is directed by Vijaykumar Konda and produced by Chandrashekar Manoharan.

Kashmiri Pardeshi is the lead actress in the movie. ‘KGF’ fame Garuda Ram, noted actors Dattanna, Achyut Kumar, Chikkanna and Shivraj K.R. Pet are also in key roles.

