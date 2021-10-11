‘5D’, the Kannada suspense horror film trailer evokes much curiosity

- Advertisement -

The trailer of the Kannada suspense horror movie, ‘5D’, starring popular actor Aditya, is out and it has succeeded in teasing the curiosity of film lovers.

‘5D’ is directed by veteran director S. Narayan, who is known for presenting cute love stories on celluloid. Narayan is also seen in the movie in a major role. Aditi Prabhudeva is the female lead opposite Aditya, who’s also the son of Kannada director Rajendra Singh Babu.

Narayan is elated by the response of the audience. He said he had been getting calls from his industry associates as well as fans congratulating him for “a good job”.

The movie is a crime thriller with elements of horror thrown in. “The audience will enjoy every moment of the film as the plot is very contemporary,” Narayan said. “The pairing of Aditya and Aditi Prabhudeva is the highlight of the movie. The advice of Producer Swathi Kumar, who is an avid film-goer, have also helped shape up the movie,” the director added.