scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

'Kantara' beats 'KGF' to become second biggest Kannada film

Rohit Shetty's latest release 'Kantara' collected Rs 170 crore in India and Rs 18 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs 188 crore

By Glamsham Bureau
'Kantara' beats 'KGF' to become second biggest Kannada film
'Kantara' beats 'KGF' to become second biggest Kannada film

Filmmaker-actor Rohit Shetty’s latest release ‘Kantara’ collected Rs 170 crore in India and Rs 18 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs 188 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time beating Yash-starrer ‘KGF’.

Due to the Diwali weekend, the film got a boost at the collections. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs 170 crore. It will be crossing the Rs 200 crore mark before the end of the fourth week, according to pinkvilla.com.

‘Kantara’ has raked in Rs 111 crore approximately so far in Karnataka, with Rs 14 crore fourth weekend, which is double of the full fourth week of ‘KGF 2’.

Previous article
Chinese spies attempted to obstruct Huawei investigation in US
Next article
Dhoni-Sakshi's production house to produce its first film in Tamil
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Hina Khan

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Rashami Desai

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US