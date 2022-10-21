Kantara to become first Kannada movie to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City

The sleeper-hit Kannada movie ‘Kantara’, which has created an unprecedented buzz at the box office, will set a new record on November 1, when it becomes the first Kannada film to be ever screened at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

This has been made possible because of the community’s initiative to celebrate the state’s formation day on November 1 in the Vietnamese capital. It was on this day in 1956 that the state of Mysore was created. It was renamed Karnataka in 1973.

The screening will take place at the prestigious Institut d’Echanges Culturels avec la France in Ho Chi Minh City. The Kannadiga diaspora also congratulated the entire team of ‘Kantara’ for making a movie that captures the true essence of the traditions and beliefs of the state.

Dignitaries from the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) will also be invited for the screening and so will the consulate officials. The idea behind the screening is to promote the language and culture of Karnataka.