Karan Johar congratulates Tovino Thomas for ‘Minnal Murali’, actor shares message on Insta

By Glamsham Bureau
Tovino Thomas, who has been basking in the success of his recent Malayalam superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’, recently received praise from Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar, who sent a personalised text on the actor’s WhatsApp.

To express gratitude for the same, Tovino took to his Instagram and shared a screengrab of the message.

The message shared by Karan reads, “Hey Tovino! I finally got the opportunity to watch Minnal Murali last night and has so much fun! So smartly made and keeping the entertainment quotient right through! Was a clutter breaker superhero film! And of course you were and are incredible! Congratulations! Such a joy! (sic)”.

To which Tovino replied with a humble, “Thank you so much sir! It means a lot to us.”

Speaking about it, Tovino said, “It is always wonderful to be appreciated and ‘Minnal Murali’ proves that good cinema goes beyond geographies and powerful stories are not just viewed but loved by all.”

He added, “To play ‘Minnal Murali’ and to see our film touch so many people, globally, is still unbelievable. This is huge not just for our film but for industries, creators and talent who make cinema.”

