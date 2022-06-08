Keerthy Suresh, Nivetha Thomas heap praise on 'Vikram'

- Advertisement -

Praises continue to be showered on director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action entertainer ‘Vikram’, with actresses Keerthy Suresh and Nivetha Thomas being the latest celebs to appreciate the cast and crew.

Taking to Twitter, Nivetha Thomas, who played Kamal Haasan’s daughter in the Tamil film ‘Papanasam’, wrote, “As I stood watching the end credits roll, in between the sound of every clap I thought to myself, ‘I had the honour of working with The Kamal Haasan? Girl, you are blessed!’ Kamal Haasan sir, you were absolute magic!! Director Lokesh, Thank you!”

Keerthy Suresh too took to Twitter to heap praises on the film that is raking in the moolah at the box office.

She said, “‘VIKRAM!’ Take a bow director Lokesh sir for creating your own universe! Hats off to Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan sir for making this an Ulaga (world) level experience. The backbone of the film Anirudh, you were just terrific! BGMs lam theri!

“Girish Gangadharan’s cinematography was just stunning! Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi sir, you both rocked the show. And Suriya sir AKA ‘Rolex’ your cameo gave literal goosebumps, it was a vera level experience to watch!!

“Every moment was filled with absolute madness! Each and everyone from the team deserves every bit of this success. Congratulations Team ‘Vikram’.”