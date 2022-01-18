- Advertisement -
Keerthy Suresh recovers from Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
Keerthy Suresh _ pic courtesy instagram
Actress Keerthy Suresh, who was in isolation after having tested positive for Covid-19, on Tuesday announced that she had recovered.

Taking to social media, Keerthy said, “‘Negative’ can mean a positive thing these days. Grateful for all your love and prayers, hope you had a lovely Pongal and Sankaranthi!”

The actress, who had tested positive for Covid on January 11, had shown mild symptoms despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures.

Soon after testing positive, the actress had urged all her followers to follow all Covid safety norms and stay safe. In particular, she had asked those who hadn’t been vaccinated, to take vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms.

On the work front, Keerthy has a number of important films waiting to hit screens including ‘Bholaa Shankar’, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead, and ‘Sarkaaru Vaari Paata’ with Mahesh Babu.

Viakeerthysureshofficial
