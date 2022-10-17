scorecardresearch
Keerthy Suresh’s first look from Nani starrer ‘Dasara’ released

By Glamsham Bureau
Keerthy Suresh as Vennila in Srikanth Odela's Dasara _ pic courtesy twitter

The makers of Nani’s most-awaited pan Indian film, ‘Dasara’, on Monday released the first look of actress Keerthy Suresh as Vennila in the film. The makers chose to release the first look on Monday to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the National-award winning actress.

Keerthy Suresh shines as the dusky village belle in the first look poster.

The star is seen sporting a yellow saree and can be seen shaking a leg to the fast beats of drummers.

Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab play important roles in the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

‘Dasara’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30, 2023.

