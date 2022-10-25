scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Kerala music band to initiate legal proceedings against ‘Kantara’ makers

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Kerala’s noted music band, ‘Thaikudam Bridge’ has stated that it would take legal recourse against super-hit movie “Kantara”, accusing the makers of resorting to plagiarism and that its song “Varaha Roopam” had been a copy of their song “Navarasam”.

Thaikudam Bridge said: “We would like our listeners to know that Thaikudam Bridge is in no way or form associated with ‘Kantara’. The unavoidable similarities between our IP ‘Navarasam’ and ‘Varaha Roopam’ in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint, the line between ‘Inspired’ and ‘Plagiarised’ is distinct and indisputable and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an original piece of work by the movie’s creative team.”

“Kantara” is about to reach the Rs 200 crore bracket and has been getting overwhelming responses from critics and viewers alike.

Thaikudam Bridge has also requested fellow artists to raise awareness in protecting their creative rights. The music band has also appealed to their listeners to spread the word on plagiarism.

“Kantara” music director, B Ajneesh Loknath in a social media post said that it was not copied, and that the song has similarities because it is the same raga. The song sung by Sai Vignesh has more than 1 crore viewers within days of its release.

The movie is written and directed by Rishabh Shetty who also plays the main role in it. Saptami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Manasi Sudheer, Kishore, Naveen D. Patil, Swaraj Shetty and others plays the major roles in the movie.

Previous article
Motorola announces global debut of 'Moto Razr 2022'
Next article
Cyclone Sitrang impact brings down Kolkata's pollution level on Kali Puja night to record low
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Pooja Hegde

Hina Khan

Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US