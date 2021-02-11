ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Kerala’s ‘Black Sand’ qualifies for Oscars

'Black Sand', a documentary film directed by Sohan Roy has qualified for 2021 Oscar awards under the Documentary Short Category section

By Glamsham Editorial
“Black Sand”, a documentary film directed by Sohan Roy and produced by Abhini Sohan Roy under the banner of Aries telecasting Pvt. Ltd. has qualified for 2021 Oscar awards under the Documentary Short Category section.

In a statement issued here by the company on Thursday, it said “Black Sand” is one of the 114 movies that got selected into this category.

The documentary showcases the horror caused by the irrevocable damage caused by sand mining at Alappad in Kollam district, which has engulfed half of the inhabitants’ land and homes.

Roy, a marine professional based in the UAE is known for his directorial Hollywood movie “DAM 999” which contended for the 2011 Oscars and received five selections in three categories.

“Black Sand” has also got official selection at the Rajasthan International Film Festival 2021 scheduled for March 20-24 at Jaipur.  –ians/sg/dpb

