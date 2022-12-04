‘KGF 2’, ‘Kantara’ makers Hombale Films make Tamil debut with film by ‘Family Man’ writer

Tasting humongous pan-India box office success with their previous movie projects, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘Kantara’, Hombale Films have announced their maiden Tamil project which is a woman-centric story.

They have released a first look poster of their Tamil movie ‘Raghu Thatha’ – a funny, uplifting story of a young woman discovering her own self as she goes on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land.

‘Ready to feel empowered? Because revolution begins at home’. A poster and a tagline echoing the sentiments of many. The film has the exuberant Keerthy Suresh headlining it and is written and directed by the award-winning ‘Family Man’ writer Suman Kumar, making his directorial debut.

The film went on the floors this month and aims to release theatrically in the summer of 2023. Hombale’s maiden Tamil feature marks the first collaboration with the talented national award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, who has worked extensively in Malyalam, Tamil and Telugu films with several hits to her name.

Smart, determined, forceful when needed but sympathetic too, that’s how the character of Keerthy Suresh has been defined in the movie, the makers stated.

On the release of the poster, producer Vijay Kiragandur said- “Raghu Thatha is a comedy drama about a strong and determined woman who finds her unique voice by challenging norms, upholding her principles, fighting for them and eventually becoming an inspiration to everyone. Through her trials and tribulations, you see her identity emerge. Presented comedically, the film promises to make every member of the family laugh out loud and introspect after. Keerthy is the perfect choice to play the lead given her talent and versatility and we’re happy to have her on board.”

The production company now has a mammoth year coming up with four movies lined up for release next year. With Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ scheduled to release in September 2023, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Dhoomam’ will also release next year. ‘Bagheera’ starring Srimurali will also be coming before the end of 2023.

The production company plans to have one more pan-India movie whose information has been kept under wraps. In all they’ve a huge line-up of 14 movies coming up in the next two years. A number that any other production company can only dream about in the present scenario.

A powerful crew and star cast have been roped in for ‘Raghu Thatha’. Veteran actor M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan also feature in prominent roles.

The production company has roped in Yamini Yagnamurthy as the Cinematographer, Ramcharantej Labani as the production (art) designer, ‘Jai Bhim’ fame music director Sean Roldan for the music, national award-winning costume designer Poornima Ramaswamy and film editing by T S Suresh.