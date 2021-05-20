KGF director Prashanth Neel announces Jr. NTR’s 31st film

Adv.

While people have flooded the internet with warm wishes for their favourite star Jr. NTR on his birthday, KGF director Prashanth Neel officially announced his association with Jr. NTR for an untitled film backed by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts with Mythri Movie Makers. NTR31 and is one of the most awaited films of Jr. NTR and is undoubtedly the best surprise for his fans.

The film happens to be the 31st film of Jr. NTR and the 5th Film of director Prashanth Neel post the highly anticipated ‘Salar’ with Prabhas. This multilingual film is expected to have a Nationwide release in multiple languages and has been creating a buzz for a long time. Director Prashanth Neel took to social media to pen down a sweet message for the star and also officially announced the association, his post read, “The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @jrntr #NTR31 it is !!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother 💫 Wishing for a successful collaboration @mythriofficial @ntrartsofficial #HappyBirthdayNTR”

Fans seem to be quite excited and thrilled with the announcement of this humongous project, while we were eagerly waiting for the much-awaited RRR starring Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn & Alia Bhatt along with Jr. NTR in pivotal roles, NTR31 has taken us to the seventh cloud.