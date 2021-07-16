Rakshit Shetty in KGF makers’ ‘Richard Anthony’

Adv.

Hombale films have earlier made it to the charts with its blockbuster release KGF CHAPTER 1 and is creating a buzz with its much-anticipated release KGF CHAPTER 2 and SALAAR. Hombale films have now announced that they have signed rakshit shetty for their upcoming new endeavor.

On 8th July, Hombale films announced their 10th film on social media platforms with a quote saying, “when the tide brings back the dead, the shores bleed red”, which created a buzz and excitement among cinema lovers who gravitate around the genre of mystery and suspense. The audience is eagerly waiting for the cast and crew of the movie to be announced.

Rakshit Shetty shared a few posts that read, “ಮೊದಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾತಾಡಲಿ, ಉಳಿದವೆಲ್ಲ ತದನಂತರ… “ರಿಚರ್ಡ್ ಆಂಟನಿ” – ಮುಂದಿನ ಅಲೆ.. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಹೃದಯದ ದಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಾಗವಿರಿಸಿ.. ಸದಾ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದವಿರಲಿ 🤗 I have always believed that my work should speak for me first and only then words should follow… Here it is ☺️ When the tide brings back the dead, the shores bleed red. Returning to where it all began, #RichardAnthony – Lord of the sea.”

Yet yet another post he captioned, “Richard Anthony Title Launch The shores have stories to share, so does the ocean. All that was previously left unsaid will now be answered. #RichardAnthony returns ✨”

The film Richard Anthony will go into production soon. Hombale films have made consistent and deliberate efforts to serve the audience outstanding pieces of direction, art, cinematography, acting, and story plot that keeps you up throughout the movie and promises you a delightful watch With its new endeavor Richard Anthony Hombale films have attempted to incorporate all these aspects and awe the audiences.

In an exclusive chat, Mr. Vijay Kiragandur, producer of Hombale Films revealed that he is very excited to sign Rakshit Shetty and work with, who is also the director and lead actor for our new film titled Richard Anthony. Further, he also added that Rakshit’s creative brilliance and dedication are well known among cinema lovers. Rakshit is cinema personified, he has been dreaming of being a filmmaker since childhood and with an upbringing from the grassroots, he is really good at understanding the pulse of the audience. Good cinema runs in his blood. We at Hombale Films are pleased to collaborate with him for our 10th film, which will be a refreshing story with layers of mystery. Production will begin in January 2022. He also added that the team is excited and thrilled for the movie to hit big screens and is looking forward to entertaining the audience.

The much-anticipated film KGF CHAPTER 2 by Hombale Films is set to release the theaters worldwide.