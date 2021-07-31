Kiara Advani joins Ram Charan, Shankar for a big ticket film!

Adv.

On the occasion of Kiara Advani’s birthday, Team RC 15 made a special announcement of their Pan India film. The gorgeous actress joins the cast as the leading lady.

Kiara who is excited about this collaboration says, “It’s definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen!”

RC 15 will release in 3 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi.

Directed by Shankar, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a PAN India release.